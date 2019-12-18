|
|
FOSTER, Robert Meredith "Bob" Age 95, of Springfield passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born December 12, 1924 in Indianapolis Indiana, the son of Clarence M and Mildred E (Sifrit) Foster. He graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1943. Robert served in the Navy during WWII as M/Machinist, 2nd Class and the Army National Guard in Montana with the HQ & HQ Company, 163D Armoured Cavalry Regiment, Bozeman, Montana during the Korean conflict. He graduated from Montana State College in 1950 and spent 6 years teaching and coaching in Montana before moving to Ohio where he taught and coached in the South Charleston (2 years) and the Springfield (22 years) school systems. He worked 20+ years for the Springfield Recreation Dept running baseball programs at Lagonda Field and Municipal Stadium. He was a member of Anthony Lodge, Number 455, F & A M for 50+ years. He also was a member of Shawnee Chapter, No 237, Royal Arch Masons of Ohio, Springfield Council No 17, Royal and Select Masons of Ohio, Palestine Commandery No 33 and a Life Member of the Valley of Dayton Scottish Rite Masons. He was a member and past patron four times of Neal Chapter, No. 59, Order of Eastern Star. He was also Past President of Springfield Exchange Club. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Meredith and wife, Evangeline to whom he was married for 61 years. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Yvonne E. Foster-Palmer (Brian) and Nancy L. Runyan (James II) and grandchildren Joshua Runyan, Chad Foster and Charra Uhl and several great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Masonic and Eastern star services will begin at 1p.m. followed by the funeral service with Elders from the Springfield Church of Christ, Charlie Gregg and Bob Baird officiating. Entombment with military honors will follow at the Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Buckeye Health Care and Stat Medical Transport staff for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 18, 2019