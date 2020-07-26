Robert FOWBLE

FOWBLE, Robert Louis 97, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Forest Glen Health Campus. He was born January 31, 1923, in Whitewater, Indiana, the son of Roscoe M. and Marjorie M. (Kirkman) Fowble. He married Lois Bevins on January 1st, 1942. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 1969 after 26 years. He owned the Enon Mound Tax Service where he loved serving the community. He was the co-founder of the Enon Apple Butter Festival and was a driving force that started the Enon Community Historical Society. He was also a member of Northridge United Methodist Church. Bob is survived by two daughters, Janice Marie Wildman and Karen Ann (Herb) Vadney; son, Robert Lee (Connie) Fowble; nine grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years, Lois M. (Bevins) Fowble; son-in-law, Jon Wildman; and sister, Wanda Louise Wolford. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME Tuesday, July 28th, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service beginning at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Ken Woode officiating. Entombment will follow at Rosehill Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, Springfield, OH 45503; Kindred Hospice, 7887 Washington Village Drive #350, Dayton, OH 45459; or Enon Community Historical Society, Enon, OH 45323. Online expressions of sympathy and his memorial video may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com
