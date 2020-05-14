|
FRYER Sr., Robert E. Age 80, of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 13, 1939 in Boyd County, KY to the late Harrison and Ellen {Salyers} Fryer. Robert was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He is survived by his loving wife Sue; son Robert E. Fryer Jr.; grandson Brett Fryer. He was preceded in death by his daughter Carolyn E. Fryer and his daughter in law Tammy Fryer. Private funeral services were held at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Kosair Shriners 4120 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 14, 2020