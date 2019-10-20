Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
104 E. Clark St.
North Hampton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
104 E. Clark St.
North Hampton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert FULLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert FULLER


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert FULLER Obituary
FULLER, Robert "Bob" 99, of Springfield, passed away October 17, 2019 at Oakwood Village. He was born on April 8, 1920 in North Hampton, OH, the son of James C. and Emma (Zerkle) Fuller. Mr. Fuller was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Robbins and Myers. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and the Lions Club. He was skilled at woodworking, and he enjoyed all sports. Survivors include children, Lynn (Jennifer) Fuller of Springfield and Ann (Aaron) Smith of Athens; daughter-in-law, Deby Fuller of Springfield; son-in-law, David (Vicki) Roberts of Springfield; grandchildren, Kristi Talley, Andy (Gretchen) Roberts, Shila (Ben) Obee, Monica (Todd) Grimm, Moriah (Bill) Pertner, Adon Needham, Trevor Judy; great-grandchildren, Nick, Emma, Lauren, Adam, Carter, Connor, Caleb, Brayden, Brody, Maddie, Gigi, Evie, Tristen; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Fuller; daughter, Connie Roberts; 11 siblings; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday in Asbury United Methodist Church, 104 E. Clark St., North Hampton. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now