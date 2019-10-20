|
|
FULLER, Robert "Bob" 99, of Springfield, passed away October 17, 2019 at Oakwood Village. He was born on April 8, 1920 in North Hampton, OH, the son of James C. and Emma (Zerkle) Fuller. Mr. Fuller was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Robbins and Myers. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and the Lions Club. He was skilled at woodworking, and he enjoyed all sports. Survivors include children, Lynn (Jennifer) Fuller of Springfield and Ann (Aaron) Smith of Athens; daughter-in-law, Deby Fuller of Springfield; son-in-law, David (Vicki) Roberts of Springfield; grandchildren, Kristi Talley, Andy (Gretchen) Roberts, Shila (Ben) Obee, Monica (Todd) Grimm, Moriah (Bill) Pertner, Adon Needham, Trevor Judy; great-grandchildren, Nick, Emma, Lauren, Adam, Carter, Connor, Caleb, Brayden, Brody, Maddie, Gigi, Evie, Tristen; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Fuller; daughter, Connie Roberts; 11 siblings; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday in Asbury United Methodist Church, 104 E. Clark St., North Hampton. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 20, 2019