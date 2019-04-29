WEBER, Jr., Robert G. "Bob" Age 73, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on October 15, 1945 to the late Robert G. and Alleen {Adams} Weber Sr. Bob attended Garfield Senior High School, before graduating from Marion Harding High School in 1963. He married his high school sweetheart, Cindee Wilson, at Stahlheber Baptist Church in 1965. Bob was employed at General Electric as an engineering technician, where he worked for many years before retiring in 2005. He grew up on the baseball fields, and continued that tradition with his kids and grandkids. Bob was very involved with his grandchildren; he loved attending the various activities they were involved in. Besides his true love, Cindee, he loved his Corvettes. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 54 years; children Robert Scott and April Cristine; grandchildren Shelby Austin, Kaicey Michelle, Owen; great grandchildren Memphis Allen, Easton Allen, Grayson James; and sister Janet Beene. At Bob's request, there will be no services held. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Bob's name to Joe Nuxhall Miracle League at https://nuxhallmiracleleague.org/services-view/donate-now/. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary