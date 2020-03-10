|
GAIER, Robert L. "Bob" 83, of Springfield, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Bob was born October 8, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to Laurence and Elizabeth (Scholl) Gaier. He was the owner of Gaier's Furniture and Interiors for many years. He was also a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sandra (Jordan) Gaier; one son, Robbie Gaier; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Dorothy Frick and Elizabeth Bartruss. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Raphael Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Raphael Church.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 10, 2020