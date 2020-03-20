Home

GARD, Robert After years of suffering from intense pain Robert Gard passed away on March 2, 2020 at crossroads nursing home. Bob was born in Dayton, Ohio on 07/11/1945. Preceded in death by father Orla Gard and mother Geneive Gard Sister Muza Jean Venters, Brother Sonny Orla Gard. Survived by son Robert Gard jr., daughter Robin Gard and grandchildren. Brothers Michael/Debra Eugene/Jackie Half brother John/Bev Moore Sisters Janet Leasure Darlene/Dave Simonson Nephew and best friend Marshall/Helen Gard As well as many Nieces and Nephews and friends in Arizona. No services at this time. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2020
