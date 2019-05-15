GARRISON, Robert C. "Bob" Age 89, of Hamilton passed away May 11, 2019 at Hospice of Hamilton surrounded by his family. He was a barber in Ross for 34 years. After retiring Bob worked for Krogers for ten years. Bob was one of the founders of the Ross Lions Club. He also ran a YMCA in Ross for five years. He enjoyed playing cards, tennis and golf. Bob also loved hunting and fishing. He was a big sports fan. Bob served his country in the Marine Corps from 1950 through 1953. Bob is survived by his wife Kathy "Cookie", Stepchildren Brian (Sheilia) Holbrock, Pam (Kevin) Muhs. Grandchildren Brandy (Travis) Rutherford, Zach (Jen) Holbrock and Justin Holbrock; great-grandchildren Tucker and Wyatt Rutherford. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. We would like to thank the great people at Hospice of Hamilton. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary