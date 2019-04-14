Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert GENTRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert GENTRY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert GENTRY Obituary
GENTRY, Robert Rex Age 91 of Dayton OH., passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at . Preceded in death by his wife Jo Ann in 2011. Robert is survived by his son, Mark Gentry. Decorated Veteran of World War II. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements in care of Morris Sons Funeral Home - Kettering. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Riding Centre in Yellow Springs, OH. Online condolences may be shared with family and friends at www.morris-sons.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.