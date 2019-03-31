GERHARDT, Jr., Robert J. Age 73 of Hamilton passed away Friday March 29, 2019 in his home. He was born May 7, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio the son of the late Robert J. Gerhardt, Sr. and Edna (nee Johns) Gerhardt. On June 14, 1969 he married LaDonna Whited. Mr. Gerhardt was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force as a military police Staff Sergeant. He served four years in the Air Force, including one year in Vietnam. He worked in public service for over 30 years as a police officer for the City of Fairfield; clerk of the city council; city manager, and a number of years as a member of city council. He then worked for the Butler County Auditor's office until his retirement. Mr. Gerhardt was a member and master of the Hugh Bates Masonic Lodge and the Eastern Star. He served in numerous positions in Masonry over the years. He was also a member of the Fairfield VFW. He is survived by wife of nearly 50 years, LaDonna Gerhardt; two sons Robert J. (Melissa) Gerhardt, III and Eric J. (Julie) Gerhardt; five grandchildren Madison L. (Nathan) Gerhardt-Zuniga, Robert J. Gerhardt, IV, Emma K. Gerhardt, Reagan Gerhardt, Alexandria Thomas, and a great grandson on the way. Visitation 5-8 PM Wednesday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. A Masonic Service will be conducted at 7:00 PM Wednesday evening at the funeral home, followed by an Eastern Star service. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday April 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to The Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 West National Road, Springfield, Ohio 45504 (ohiomasonichome.org) www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary