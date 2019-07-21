Home

Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Community United Methodist Church
Madeira, OH
Robert GIGAX


1935 - 2019
GIGAX, Robert Edward "Bob" Devoted husband to Nancy (nee Friend). Loving father to Susan Hall (Kelly), Robert Edward Jr. (Margaret), and Todd. Dear brother to Milt, Mary Webb, Judy Ling, Linda Cummings, and Molly Lanz. Cherished grandfather to Lauren and Christopher Frantum, Joe, Adam, and Allison Gigax, and will be missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John and Richard. Bob passed away 7/12/19, age 83. Visitation will be held at Thomas-Justin Memorial (7500 Montgomery, 45236) 7/25 from 5-7PM. Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul Community United Methodist Church (8221 Miami, 45243) 7/26 at 10AM with burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Otterbein Senior Life Hospice or a . For a more detailed obituary and to send condolences, visit our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019
