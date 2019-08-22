|
|
GOCHOEL, Robert J. "Jim" 90 of Gulf Breeze, FL passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Mr. Gochoel was born on February 2, 1929 and was a native of Dayton, OH and had resided in Gulf Breeze, Fl since 2005. Jim enjoyed music, golf and Ohio State Football. He had been an active member of the Antioch Temple and was a drummer in their Marching Band. Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Nondis M. Gochoel in 2008. He is survived by his step-son, Steven Deneke and his wife, Karen; granddaughters, Lisa Boaz, Lori Bane, Jessica Sowers, Carolyn Iddings; nephew Jeff Gochoel; niece, Becky Gochoel and several great grandchildren. Committal Services will be 11:00am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the Chapel of the Mausoleum of the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Morten and Whetstone Funeral Home are in charge of local arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019