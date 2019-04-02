Services Westbrock Funeral Home 5980 Bigger Road Kettering , OH 45440 (937) 253-6161 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Gran Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Gran

Obituary Condolences Flowers GRAN, Robert James "Bob" Of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Robert was born the second of six children to Florence and Ole Gran in St. Peter, Minnesota on February 13, 1934. He attended District #4 and District #32 one room schoolhouses, graduated from St. Peter High School in 1952 while growing up in Norseland, Minnesota. Norseland is a small farming community north of St. Peter. He went on to attend the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Engineering Program was a combined school program with the last years of study being accomplished at the University of Minnesota. He was on a ROTC scholarship and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1958. He was proud of his Norwegian and French Heritage. Bob met the love of his life Mary Elaine Adamson while attending college. They were married on May 3, 1958. He entered the Air Force as an officer and it was off to pilot school with his new bride. He enjoyed accomplishing his childhood dream of flying for the Air Force, but decided to get out of the Service with his ever increasing young family. This brought his family to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to do Research and Development in the Air Force Flight Dynamics Laboratory to finish out his commitment. He left the Air Force to become the second employee at a young start-up company called Universal Technology Corporation (UTC). He would work relentlessly at UTC as it grew over the years. He would become President, CEO and was Chairman of the Board until his death. He would lead UTC which focuses on high technology and research in aerospace materials, manufacturing technology, aerospace propulsion and power, nondestructive evaluation, aircraft structure development, directed energy, missile warning, and assured space communications. He enjoyed the technical work, but really loved the relationships that were created with the employees of UTC. He was a life-long member of the Dayton Engineers Club where he held many positions on boards and committees. He was the Chairman of the Engineering and Science Hall of Fame (ESHOF) Committee which selects and presents the ESHOF Awards. He was a founding group member that started TechFest - a two day event dedicated to his passion of educating kids in grades 4-12 about Science, Technology and Math. He was very proud the event attracts 2,500 kids every year. He was a member and past Chairman of the Affiliate Societies Council of the Engineering and Science Foundation of Dayton. He was a member of the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE) and past member of the Dayton and Beavercreek Chambers of Commerce. He was a charter member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish and took on many responsibilities over the years including Eucharistic Minister and lead for 12:15 Mass, Knights of Columbus, Diakonia, and one of the leaders for his dedicated 6:15 a.m. service group. He held a strong faith and devotion to Mary throughout his life. He could build and fix anything. He designed and built his own lake house where he and Elaine would relax and enjoy the gorgeous views. He loved the outdoors and working in the garden where he could make anything grow. He loved being in the sunshine just as he did growing up on a farm. He loved all sports especially the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers and was passionate about his Dayton Flyers. He was the most caring, kind and gentle person who always thought of others first. He always had a smile on his face. He was the most wonderful and special husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years Mary Elaine; his parents Florence and Ole Gran; his sisters Jean Mekoli and Rosemary Athmann. He is survived by his eight children: Sharon, Michael (Jennifer), Carolyn Danielson (Dale), Maureen, Dianne White (Lew), David (Jenn), Steven (Laura), Mary Joan Quinlan (Michael) and eighteen beloved grandchildren: Logan Webb; Patrick, Matthew, Jacob, Garrett Danielson; Maxwell, Jared, Colin Beach; Ellen Elizabeth, Jacqueline White; Ben Gran; Kiera, Aidan, Brennan, Ryan Gran; Connor, Kyle, Riley Quinlan; Oliver Beach: and his brother Willis Gran; sisters Carol DeMars and Kathleen Goracke. Visitation will be held from 4:00 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH 45440. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, OH 45429. The Family will also welcome friends from 9:30 10:20 a.m. before the Mass. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mary Elaine Gran Memorial Scholarship Fund at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH 45429 or the Dayton Engineers Club, 110 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, OH 45402. Arrangements by Westbrock Funeral Home, www.westbrockfuneralhome.com. Lift up your heart and share with me. God wanted me now, God set me free. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019