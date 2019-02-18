WEBER, Robert H. 89, of Piqua, passed away at 4:40 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born August 14, 1929 in Dayton to the late Alphonse and Helen "Doll" (Braner) Weber. He married Kathryn R. Hanerty September 4, 1954 in El Centro, California, and she survives. Other survivors include three sons, Tim Weber of Centerville, Eric Weber of Vandalia, Terry Weber of Piqua; two grandchildren, Ryan (Charity Vann) Weber, Nicole (Zach) Huffman; two great grandsons, Jordan Weber, Wyatt Huffman; four siblings, Jerry Weber, Florence Thomas; Susan Perritt all of Shallotte, North Carolina, Larry (Judy) Weber of Denver, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Madonna. Mr. Weber was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and retired from Dayton Power and Light Company following thirty years of employment. He was a United States Army veteran having served as a 1st Lieutenant during the Korean War. He was a member of National Rifle Association, St. Boniface Catholic Church and St. Teresa Catholic Church where he had served as an Usher at both churches. He was an avid reader, sports enthusiast for Lehman Catholic High School and Ohio State University. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356 or St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U. S. Route 36, Covington, OH 45318. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary