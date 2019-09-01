|
HADLEY, Robert James "Bob" Age 80, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Bob was born on October 27, 1938 in Wilmington, OH to Robert and Ethel (Slade) Hadley. He graduated from Wilmington High School, Ohio State University, and Harvard Law School. Bob spent his entire legal career as a corporate attorney with Thompson Hine, retiring in 2003. He was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church and a Kiwanis, receiving the Kiwanis Man of the Year award in 1986. Bob was an enthusiastic member of the Kettering Rotary Club, starting as President and rising to District Governor. He was also a major fundraiser for the Rotary eradicate polio campaign and received the Rotary Service Above Self award. Bob served on many Boards including Dayton Habitat for Humanity, Man to Man, Faith & Money Network, St. Leonard, and the Peace Museum. He helped start the Recovery Caf? for addiction treatment in Dayton and volunteered at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. In addition to personal philanthropy, he also led numerous mission trips to Palestine and Haiti. Bob enjoyed playing in the OSU Marching Band, OSU Concert Band, Kettering Civic Band and Celebration Brass. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bob is survived by his wife, Judy (Gilbert); children, Scott Hadley and Connie McBee, Laura and Randy Templeton, Steve Hadley and Olayinka Akinola-Hadley; grandchildren, Lauren, Cole, and Ophelia Hadley, Anna and Tyler Templeton. Family will greet friends Tuesday, September 3 following the Funeral Service at 2PM at Christ United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Save the Children, the Faith & Money Network, or St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Dayton. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019