HAHN, Robert E. Age 88 passed away Wednesday February 6th at . Bob was A friend to all that knew him, always ready to lend a hand and help others out. A loving father, grand-father and great grandfather. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Emil and Clara Hahn, brothers Don and Bill Hahn, ex-wife Virginia (Perry) Hahn. Survived by his three loving children Robert (Jackie) Hahn, Pamela Duncan and Julie (Jeff) Lane. His grandchildren Ricki Hahn, Jessica (Nancy) Miller, Jared (Brittany) Lane and Jenna Lane, Great grand-children Ariyanna and Makenna Serrer. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to . There will be a celebration of Life held during the warmer months, Bob's favorite time of the year.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019