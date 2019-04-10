Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert HALEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert HALEY Obituary
HALEY, Robert L. 82 of London formerly of Springfield passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 in the Dayton VA Hospice. He was born in Lawrenceville, Ohio on September 14, 1936, the son of Robert T. Haley and Ruth F. (Haley) Cromwell. Bob was a 1954 graduate of Springfield High School. He served his country in the US Army. Bob retired form EMRO. He was a former member of the Toastmasters. Bob enjoyed watching Fox News and going camping. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Marguerite Haley and brother Eric Cromwell. Survivors include his wife Jo Haley; children David (Eva) Haley, Joyce Escobar, Brian (Kathy) Haley, Rick (Carol) Hartman and Ben (Rose) Hartman; brother Richard (Vickie) Cromwell; ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Bob will be Friday at 11:00AM in the International Pentecostal Church of Christ with Rev. Richards Blevins officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now