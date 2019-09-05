|
|
HARRINGTON, Robert Edward Passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 Robert is survived by his wife, Barbara Christine (Stegall), his children Catherine Lee Harrington, Christina Lee McKenna and Robert Lee Harrington (Shelly); his grandchildren Patrick McKenna, Meredith McClay, William McKenna, Jacob Fent, Rylee Harrington and Lindsay Harrington; siblings Patti Miller, Bill Harrington, Tom Harrington and Pam Jenkins. Further survived by nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Robin Lee Harrington and grandson Taylor Joseph McKenna. Robert was born in London on May 9, 1937 to Robert Henry and Elizabeth Harrington. He graduated from Northeastern High School in 1956 and worked for International Harvester for 30 years, retiring in 1994. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Christine on July 28, 1956 and they recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. He was a lifetime resident of Clark and Madison counties. Robert created and ran Harrington softball diamonds from 1973-1983. Robert coached Babe Ruth baseball, youth football and adult softball. He was inducted into the Springfield/Clark County Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016 for his participation on the 1964 WBLY team. He was a career member of Local 402. Robert enjoyed Nascar, baseball, raising cattle, greyhounds and attending his granddaughter, Rylee's softball games. A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME, 103 N. Main St., London. Friends may call from 11:00 until time of the service on Friday. Interment will follow at the Greenlawn Cemetery in South Charleston. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Parish Hall, 322 S. Williams St., South Charleston. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 5, 2019