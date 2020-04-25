|
|
HARRISON II, Robert Arnold "Bob" 79, of Lakeview Ohio, passed away April 17, 2020, at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. He was born January 22, 1941, to parents Robert A Harrison and Freeda E Harrison (née Martin) in Dayton, Ohio. Bob was a proud graduate from Colonel White High School in Dayton, Ohio, in 1959. On July 4, 1970, he married Mildred Jean Harrison, "Jean", in Dayton, Ohio. Bob was a retired truck driver after 13 years with Penske Trucking, before that he worked at McCall's Printing in Dayton, Ohio. Bob loved fishing and collecting fishing poles; he enjoyed spending time on his boat with his wife, Jean. He was a renaissance man; there was not much he couldn't make, always tinkering in his workshop, ever a project to be working on. Survived by wife, Jean; children, Debra (George) Halcomb, Cathy June Caldwell, Robert A Harrison III, and Michael A Harrison; grandchildren, Ivan Marcum, Bobby Marcum, Mechalle (Matthew) Schafer and Melissa Faucher (née Doss) along with numerous other grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Dustin Landers, Kaitlyn Halcomb, Brianna Halcomb, Brayden Halcomb, along with additional great-grandchildren; siblings, Rita Harrison and Robbie Harrison; and of course his special sidekick and dog, Brandi. Preceded in death by a daughter, Kandis Jean Ayers; grandsons, George G Halcomb Jr, Robert A Harrison IV and grandson-in-law Michael S Faucher as well as special pets Muffin and Izzy. Pastor Jim Ellington will begin memorial services celebrating Bob's life at 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview, with visitation from 11 am 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be given is his name to Kobacker House at 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus Ohio, 43214. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you be symptom free and to please wear a mask if attending in accordance with state guidelines. "If you cannot hold me in your arms, then hold my memory in high regard. And if I cannot be in your life, then at least let me live in your heart."
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020