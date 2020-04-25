Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shoffstall Funeral Home
205 S. Main St.
Lakeview, OH 43331
937-842-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Harrison II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Harrison II Obituary
HARRISON II, Robert Arnold "Bob" 79, of Lakeview Ohio, passed away April 17, 2020, at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. He was born January 22, 1941, to parents Robert A Harrison and Freeda E Harrison (née Martin) in Dayton, Ohio. Bob was a proud graduate from Colonel White High School in Dayton, Ohio, in 1959. On July 4, 1970, he married Mildred Jean Harrison, "Jean", in Dayton, Ohio. Bob was a retired truck driver after 13 years with Penske Trucking, before that he worked at McCall's Printing in Dayton, Ohio. Bob loved fishing and collecting fishing poles; he enjoyed spending time on his boat with his wife, Jean. He was a renaissance man; there was not much he couldn't make, always tinkering in his workshop, ever a project to be working on. Survived by wife, Jean; children, Debra (George) Halcomb, Cathy June Caldwell, Robert A Harrison III, and Michael A Harrison; grandchildren, Ivan Marcum, Bobby Marcum, Mechalle (Matthew) Schafer and Melissa Faucher (née Doss) along with numerous other grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Dustin Landers, Kaitlyn Halcomb, Brianna Halcomb, Brayden Halcomb, along with additional great-grandchildren; siblings, Rita Harrison and Robbie Harrison; and of course his special sidekick and dog, Brandi. Preceded in death by a daughter, Kandis Jean Ayers; grandsons, George G Halcomb Jr, Robert A Harrison IV and grandson-in-law Michael S Faucher as well as special pets Muffin and Izzy. Pastor Jim Ellington will begin memorial services celebrating Bob's life at 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview, with visitation from 11 am 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be given is his name to Kobacker House at 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus Ohio, 43214. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you be symptom free and to please wear a mask if attending in accordance with state guidelines. "If you cannot hold me in your arms, then hold my memory in high regard. And if I cannot be in your life, then at least let me live in your heart."
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -