HAYES, Jr., Robert Lee Age 77, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born April 29, 1942 in Birmingham, AL to the late Robert and Edna Hayes. Preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Hayes; sisters, Elizabeth Powell, Shirley Stevens. He is survived by his sons, Robert Lee Hayes III, Demetrius Norris; daughters, Oshara and Brittany Hayes, Jasmine Turner; sister, Edna Hayes; 6 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 8:30 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment 9:30 am Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019