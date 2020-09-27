1/1
ROBERT HEAD
HEAD, Robert Robert Head passed away peacefully September 3, 2020, on his 88th birthday. Robert was a boxer and devoted son prior to coming to Riverside Healthcare Center in 2009 where he spent the remainder of his life being cared for by the staff at Riverside. A special thanks to Leslie, RN, along with all the other caring staff; thanks to Alyssa at Ohio's Hospice who gave him comfort during his transition from this world to the next; the staff at Life Essentials; the Montgomery County Probate Court; and the Pro-Bono Attorney who served and protected Robert throughout the years. Rest in peace Robert as you change the oil in your car and cut the grass for your dad. Due to COVID-19, there will be no services. Interment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
