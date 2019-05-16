HEINTZ, Robert Alan Age 84, of Centerville, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Robert was born on January 18, 1935 in Detroit, MI and was adopted by Alfred and Grace (Horlacher) Heintz. He proudly served 32 years in the U.S. Air Force, 16 of those years as a recruiter. Robert worked in sales at White Allen Honda for 20 years. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where he enjoyed being a greeter and usher. Robert was a great salesman and an amazing husband and father. He will be memorialized by his wife of 30 years, Sharon (Brown) Heintz; children, Ann Heintz, Laurie (Daniel) Miller, Scott (Karen) Marshall; grandchildren, Emily, Nora, Wesley. Family will greet friends 10-11am on Saturday, May 18 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd, Dayton, OH 45429. The Memorial Service will begin at 11am at the church. The family has requested no flowers to be sent. Memorial contributions may be made to either Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 or Christ United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary