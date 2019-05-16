Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
3440 Shroyer Rd
Dayton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
3440 Shroyer Rd
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HEINTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert HEINTZ


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert HEINTZ Obituary
HEINTZ, Robert Alan Age 84, of Centerville, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Robert was born on January 18, 1935 in Detroit, MI and was adopted by Alfred and Grace (Horlacher) Heintz. He proudly served 32 years in the U.S. Air Force, 16 of those years as a recruiter. Robert worked in sales at White Allen Honda for 20 years. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where he enjoyed being a greeter and usher. Robert was a great salesman and an amazing husband and father. He will be memorialized by his wife of 30 years, Sharon (Brown) Heintz; children, Ann Heintz, Laurie (Daniel) Miller, Scott (Karen) Marshall; grandchildren, Emily, Nora, Wesley. Family will greet friends 10-11am on Saturday, May 18 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd, Dayton, OH 45429. The Memorial Service will begin at 11am at the church. The family has requested no flowers to be sent. Memorial contributions may be made to either Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 or Christ United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now