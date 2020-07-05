1/1
Robert HERMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERMAN, Dr., Robert John D.D.S. Dr. Robert John Herman D.D.S. age 86, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Dr. Herman was a beloved dentist in the Dayton area for over 40 years. He was a graduate of Fairview High School & The Ohio State University, where he was a football manager under Woody Hayes, member of Sigma Chi Fraternity & graduate of Ohio State College of Dentistry. Bob was an avid golfer, a devoted Ohio State fan and had a special love for all animals & people. If you met him, you never forgot him. If you knew him, you loved him. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence & Hazel Herman and brother, Richard Herman. Survived by his wife, Pamela Herman; son, Richard Herman (Muffy); granddaughters, Lilianna & Bridgette Herman; daughters, Becky Herman, Susie Herman & Lonna Larger (Erin Prebble); sister, Barbara Krotts; many nieces & nephews; & his Pit Bull, Sweetpea. Celebration of life, 1:30, Wednesday, July 8, at Southbrook Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd, Miamisburg, OH. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Dayton, OH. Memorial donations can be made to your local Humane Society or Pulmonary Fibrosis.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved