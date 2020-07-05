Robert HERMAN

HERMAN, Dr., Robert John D.D.S. Dr. Robert John Herman D.D.S. age 86, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Dr. Herman was a beloved dentist in the Dayton area for over 40 years. He was a graduate of Fairview High School & The Ohio State University, where he was a football manager under Woody Hayes, member of Sigma Chi Fraternity & graduate of Ohio State College of Dentistry. Bob was an avid golfer, a devoted Ohio State fan and had a special love for all animals & people. If you met him, you never forgot him. If you knew him, you loved him. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence & Hazel Herman and brother, Richard Herman. Survived by his wife, Pamela Herman; son, Richard Herman (Muffy); granddaughters, Lilianna & Bridgette Herman; daughters, Becky Herman, Susie Herman & Lonna Larger (Erin Prebble); sister, Barbara Krotts; many nieces & nephews; & his Pit Bull, Sweetpea. Celebration of life, 1:30, Wednesday, July 8, at Southbrook Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd, Miamisburg, OH. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Dayton, OH. Memorial donations can be made to your local Humane Society or Pulmonary Fibrosis.org
