HICKEY, Robert Howard



Robert Howard Hickey, husband, father, grandfather, singer, editor, traveler, national parks aficionado, and lover of projects, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on



December 6, 1929. First and foremost, Bob was the great love of his wife Martha Jean



Elliott Hickey. They would have been married 69 years on



November 10, 2020. Bob and Marty enjoyed thirty blessed years of retirement spent traveling extensively through the U.S. in various RVs. They happily lived in 100 square feet while visiting 49 states together, especially loving their time in



Alaska. This wanderlust was transferred to their six children through numerous camping trips, including spring breaks at Myakka State Park, Florida, summers at Ludington State Park on Lake Michigan, and 500 mile-a-day road trips across the country. He also handed down to his children his great



attention to detail, work ethic, and problem-solving abilities. Bob received a bachelor's degree in English at the University of Dayton and served in the U.S. Army for a short time. He worked in Dayton, Ohio, including at the Shopping News and E.F. McDonald. In 1970, the family moved to Oxford, Ohio, where he became the University Editor for Miami University. For twenty years, until his retirement in 1990, he was in charge of all publications. Marty worked as a graphic designer in the same office and they beautifully blended their



professional and personal lives. Bob and Marty were founding members of St. Christopher Parish in Vandalia, Ohio, and



active members of St. Mary Catholic Church where they



volunteered for many years to create the church newsletter. They also loved being in the choir, where Bob was known for his booming baritone voice. Preceded in death by his parents John Hickey and Katherine Murphy Hickey, Bob was one of ten children, three of whom are surviving. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Foust. Bob is survived by his loving wife Marty, and his six children and their spouses: Dan (Joy) Hickey, Chris (Eileen) Hickey, Joe (Suzy) Hickey,



Connie (Pete) McCarthy, Don Hickey, and Peg (Don) Faimon. He was the proud grandfather of Ben, Kate, Sam, Grace,



Brendan, Charlie, Joel, Kate, Monica, Molly, Maureen, Spenser, Donald, Lillyanna, and Lilith, and nine great-grandchildren. Bob will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a



loving dad and granddad, emeritus staff of Miami University, active church member, lover of the road, and the Bob of "Bob and Marty." For everyone's safety, the funeral mass will be for immediate family only. We hope to have a larger celebration of life at a later date. Donations can be made to the National Parks Foundation in Bob's honor. Ogle and Paul R. Young



Funeral Home is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store