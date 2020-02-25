|
HOFFMAN Sr., Robert Age 86, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Friday February 21, 2020. Robert was born September 11, 1933 to late parents Pauline and Kenneth Hoffman. Robert is survived by his spouse of 65 years Juanita Hoffman; sons Robert (Debra) Hoffman Jr, and David (Kimberly) Hoffman; daughter Sheri (Marshall) Owens; grandchildren Ryan Owens, Amanda (Dustin) Moore, Matthew Hoffman, Ashley (Sky) Grieshop, Brock Hoffman; great grandchildren Tucker Moore, baby girl Moore; sister Betty Uhlenbrock; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his brother Paul Hoffman and sister Dorothy Dixon. Robert was employed for 44 years at Aeronca Manufacturing in Middletown. He was a proud service member of the United States Army. Funeral service to be held at 10 am on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 500 East Second St. in Franklin. Visitation the night before from 5 pm until 8 pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Burial to follow services at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Robert to Franklin Food Pantry, 345 S. Main St., Franklin, OH 45005; and St. Paul Lutheran Church childrens Christmas Program. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Hoffman family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020