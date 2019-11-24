|
HOLLISTER, Robert "Bob" Age 67, went to guard the gates of heaven on Friday November 21, 2019. He was a United States Marine and Army Reserve Soldier. He retired from AK Steel after 30 years. Bob is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Kelly (Heather) Hollister; daughter Tellie Baumgartner; and 3 grandsons, Tyler Baumgartner, Mason Hollister, Colby Baumgartner. He also leaves 2 brothers, Bill (Marsha), and Jim (Barb) Hollister; sisters Mary (Gary) Bales and Judy Roseberry. Funeral Service will be Tuesday at 2:00 pm at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, to be officiated by Dan Flory. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of service. Burial with Military Honors at Butler County Memory Gardens.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 24, 2019