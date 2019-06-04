HORN, Robert Age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born in Chestnut Stand, Kentucky on August 2, 1932 the son of Troy and Eliza (Henry) Horn. Robert was employed as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Hamilton for more than thirty-years, retiring in 1984. He was a member of the Hugh L. Bates Masonic Lodge. In 1954 in Indiana he married Opal "Christine" Embry. He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Opal "Christine" Horn; three children, Sandra (Charles) Horn-Mack; Lori (Edward) Buns, and David Horn; one sister, Della (Pete) Dawes; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Sarah, Benjamin, and Samuel Mack, Rachel (David) LaFonteese, Molly (Andy) Sexton, and Abby (Emmy) Raney; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Savannah LaFonteese; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings, Albert, Cleophus, Harlan Billy, Issac, and Ethel Horn, Beulah Rawlins, Leore Moreland, and Ruth Webb. Visitation will be held at the Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home, 99 Cedar Grove Road, Irvine, Kentucky. Funeral service will be held at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at West Irvine Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary