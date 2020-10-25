1/1
Robert HOSKINS
HOSKINS, Robert L.

"Bob"

Bob was born on July 7, 1931, to Joe and Eva Mae (Lattimore) Hoskins in Dayton, Ohio. He

attended Dunbar High School in Dayton, Ohio, where he graduated in 1953. He excelled in basketball and was awarded an athletic scholarship to Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. There he met the love of his life, Catherine D. Jones. They loved one another for 62 beautiful years prior to her death in 2017. Robert served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army and enjoyed a long career as an administrator within YMCA of Dayton. Bob was an active member of Wayman AME Chapel and other civic organizations.

Bob departed from this earth to his eternal home with Jesus on Thursday, October 15th, 2020, after a brief illness. He leaves to cherish his memory, many special relatives and

lifelong friends.

The family recognizes that Bob was loved by many, both young and old. There was never a happier person. However, the pandemic restrictions only permitted a private committal service. If you would like to celebrate his memory and legacy, you may send a memorial to Wayman AME Chapel Scholarship Fund, 3317 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, Oh 45402. Arrangements entrusted to HH Roberts, Inc, Dayton, Oh.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
