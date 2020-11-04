1/1
HOWARD, Robert D. "Bob"

ROBERT D. "BOB" HOWARD, 78, of Enon, passed away following a brief illness at Soin Medical Center on Saturday morning, October 31, 2020. He was born in Springfield on June 5, 1942, the son of the late William Henry and Nora Mae (Lewis) Howard, the former owners of Bill's Corner Grocery. Bob retired from Navistar International following 38 years of service. He also worked as a Bingo caller at Valley Street Bingo, Dayton for many years and recently worked at Enterprise Rent-a-Car at the Dayton International Airport. He was the previous owner of Howard's Old Fashioned Rod and Gun Club, Fairborn and Kamp-a-Lott Restaurant, Zanesfield. His passions were cars, motorcycles, guns, billiards, Bingo, and going to casinos. Bob loved spending time with family and his dear friend, Carolyn and his cat, Tabby. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Sidenstick of Centerville; step-sons, Mark (Lisa) Landrum and Joseph (Tammy) Landrum; sister, Judy Northup of Springfield; grandchildren, Chelsea (Zach) Brahm, Tara Mumma, Adrienne (Wesley) Wade, Justin (April) Howard, Thomas Schreier, Joseph (Melissa) Landrum, Erica (Ernie) Remington, and Jennifer Landrum; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Jo (Woodman) Howard in 2007; brother, William Howard II; and brother-in-law, John Northup. The family would like to extend their thanks to the critical care doctors and nurses at Soin Medical Center. Bob's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed through the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. You may express condolences to the family at


www.littletonandrue.com




Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

