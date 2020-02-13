|
IMHOFF, Robert L. Age 86, Hamilton, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Drake Center, Cincinnati. He was born in Collinsville on May 30, 1933, the son of Roy Stanley and Anna Marie (Stang) Imhoff. Robert was a graduate of Seven Mile High School and a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was employed as a pipe fitter for Champion Papers. He married Cleo Halcomb on July 14, 1954 in Hamilton and she preceded him in death on February 6, 2020. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He is survived by his children, Michael Imhoff, Hamilton, Bryan (Kathryne) Imhoff, West Point, TN and Cyndi Imhoff (Lee Newton), Collinsville; grandchildren, Jordan (Lauren) Imhoff, Haley Imhoff, Sara Imhoff (John Bailey), Amanda Imhoff, Eric (Michelle) Bryan and Rodney (Jamie) Bryan; great grandchildren, Mason Imhoff, Claire, Cooper, Olivia, Waylan, and Dolly Bryan and a sister-in-law, Martha Gillespie Imhoff. He was preceded in death by his wife, and two brothers, James (Sylvia) Imhoff and Gerald Imhoff. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, 45013 with Father James Wedig officiating. Interment will be in Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, February 15 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 13, 2020