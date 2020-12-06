1/
Robert JACKSON
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSON, Robert

Age 89, of Kettering, OH, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Robert was born on October 8, 1931, in Mauds, OH, to the late Boone & Lillie Jackson. A private family service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Routsong

Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, with Pastor Brian Eastman officiating. A live stream of the service will be available to watch on Routsong's YouTube channel. An inurnment will take place at Lebanon Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Beaver United Church of Christ, 1960 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45434.

To leave condolences, please visit www.Routsong.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
27
Service
03:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved