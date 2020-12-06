JACKSON, Robert
Age 89, of Kettering, OH, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Robert was born on October 8, 1931, in Mauds, OH, to the late Boone & Lillie Jackson. A private family service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Routsong
Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, with Pastor Brian Eastman officiating. A live stream of the service will be available to watch on Routsong's YouTube channel. An inurnment will take place at Lebanon Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Beaver United Church of Christ, 1960 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45434.
