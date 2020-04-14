|
JANNING, Jr., Robert Joseph Age 88 passed away April 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (nee Sucher) and is survived by his children Rob Janning, Terri Black (Michael Houser), Doug (Debbie) Janning & Amy (Phil) Treon; grandchildren Whitney (Nigel) Yates, Alex (Ashlee) Janning, Greg Black (Becca Rae), Kim Black; various great-grandchildren; and special friend Libby Popp. Due to COVID-19, services will be private with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020