BELL, Robert Jay 48, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away on Friday afternoon, July 19, 2019. Born September 3, 1970 in Biloxi, Mississippi, he was a son of the late Robert James Bell and Gladys (Lambert) Bell. Jay was a 1989 graduate of Eaton High School where he was well known for his athletic skills. He played basketball, football, and was a talented baseball pitcher throughout his high school years. He was even scouted by the Cincinnati Reds. Jay was an excellent cook, especially on the grill, and was a great friend to all. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by son Zachary Jay Bell on August 1, 2018; brother Kenneth McLean; father-in-law Ronald F. Summers; and brother-in-law James Summers. Survived by beloved wife Jenny P. (Summers) Bell whom he married August 30, 1996; daughter Macey Wells and husband Zach and their son Ollie of West Alexandria; brother Mike McLean and wife Tanya of Eaton; mother-in-law Anita Summers of West Alexandria; Jenny's siblings Cyndi (Steve) Steinberger of West Alexandria, Mindy (David) Black of West Alexandria, Angel Summers of Miamisburg, Amanda (Mike) Brubaker of Eaton, Brian (Tina) Summers of West Alexandria, and Jon Summers of West Alexandria: along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many special cousins, and many close friends.The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Kenneth Harbaum presiding. Burial Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 22, 2019