JOHNSON, Robert Lee Age 96, born January 2, 1923 was called home to be with the lord on the evening of March 16, 2019. Robert was born in Littleton, NC to the late William and Patty Lou Johnson. He was a U.S. Army veteran that served in World War II. After being honorably discharged, he met his love and late wife, Helen Irene Johnson. They relocated to Dayton, OH where they were blessed with seven children. He retired from Dayton Tire & Rubber Company after dedicating more than 20 years. Robert was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church for over 38 years where he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. During that time, he served on the Usher Board for many years. Robert Lee was a loving devoted man, a hard worker and provider for his family. He was honest, compassionate, and very knowledgeable. Robert enjoyed bowling, traveling, cooking, baseball, gardening, and spending quality time with his family and friends. He is proceeded in death by his wife Helen, (2) brothers, James and Foster Johnson; sister, Erma Johnson, (4) children, Evelyn, Robert James, Deborah, and Kenneth. To carry on his legacy he leaves (3) children, William (Linda) Johnson, Cheryl (Robert) Grant, and Joan (Hiram) Walker; (13) grandchildren, (21) great grandchildren, and (10) great-great grandchildren. He also leaves a special sister in law, Pearline Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews and many beloved friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, 11:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave, Dayton OH 45402, Pastor Marcettes L. Cunningham officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery, Monday, March 25, 2019, 10:15 AM. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St. www.loritts-neilson.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019