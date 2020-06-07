JOHNSTON, Robert M. 82, of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020,, after a stay at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born June 25, 1937, in Richmond, IN, to the late John and Mary Johnston. Bob attended Dixie High School, New Lebanon, OH, class of 1955. He was in the auto business for 59 years. Bob was a member of the gospel group Celebration for 12 years. Bob is survived by his wife, Ella Mae Johnston; 3 sons, Stephen, Edward (Sheryl), Randall (Terry); 1 daughter, Michelle (Bill) Brennan; 4 grandchildren, Stephanie, David, Christopher, Matthew; 1 great-grandson, Luca; 1 sister, Jean; 1 brother, Gary (Colleen); and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1:00 PM, at Home Avenue First Church of God, 426 E. Home Ave., Trenton, OH 45067, with Pastor Todd Wallen officiating. Burial will follow at Springboro Cemetery. His family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 12:00 PM until the time of services. Online condolences may be left at www.anderson-fh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.