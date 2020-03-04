|
|
JONES, Robert Earl Was born February 11, 1942 in Franklinton, North Carolina to the late Joseph "BoCe"and Anna Mae Jones and late sister Dorothy Stanberry. He returned home to the house of the Lord on March 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife Karen Jones, son and daughter in law Darrell Jones and Cari Jacobson, sister and brothers in law Lynn & Richard Paseka and Laurel & Neil D'Agata. Cousins Teresa Mann and Mark & Brenda Jones, nieces and nephews Michael, Valerie, Jerome, Joseph and Lyndon Stanberry, Pam Paseka, Yvonne Somerday, Aaron and Eli Bowman. Robert "E." graduated from Huston-Tullitson College in Austin, Texas and continued his graduate studies attaining a Masters of Sacred Theology at Yale Divinity, New Haven, Connecticut and a Doctorate of Divinity from United Theological Seminary, Dayton, Ohio. Whether working in the pulpit, pastoring to a church or community member, community organizing for social justice or simply expressing God's love walking down the street, Bob Jones loved all and only wanted to live in service for the glory of God. Visitation 10AM-12PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at College Hill Community Church, 1547 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH. Funeral service will follow at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pastor Robert E. & Karen Jones Urban Ministry Scholarship Fund #1455, 1401 S Main St. #100, Dayton, OH 45409. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020