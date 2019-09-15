|
KAPPELER Jr., Robert J. "Bob" Age 93, of Dayton passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born on July 21, 1926 in Dayton, Ohio, son of Robert J. (Sr.) and Viola L.(Focke) Kappeler (deceased). Bob married M. Dolores Lochtefeld on July 11, 1953 in Frenchtown, Ohio. Bob was a proud veteran of the United States, having served in the Merchant Marines during WWII, followed by time in the U.S. Army. He was a dedicated employee of Hobart Manufacturing and Krug International, working as a draftsman. His interests included, above everything, the well-being of his family, doing anything that he could to help his wife care for God's creatures, which included injured and otherwise unwanted animals, and he saw the importance of exercise to keep oneself fit in order to be ready to help others. Bob was a member of the St. Helen's Choir and Booster Club, in addition to the Spin-Kemp Improvement Association. As the family grew, he designed, and drew the blueprints for 3 additions to their house. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores, his parents Bob and Viola, his sister, Katherine, his brothers: Ed, Bill, and Jackie Kappeler, his brothers-in-law: Jim Thompson, Eugene, and Jerry Lochtefeld, and sisters-in-law, Celesta, and Ruth Lochtefeld, along with granddaughter-in-law, Teelah Kappeler. His is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and husband Dick Schroth of Centerville, Janet and husband Harry Micheals of Beavercreek, Rita and husband Jerry McCormick of Bellbrook; three sons and daughters-in-law, Ron and wife Renee of Batesville, IN, Ken and wife Susan of Fort Collins, CO., Dan and wife Anne of Fishers, IN; grandchildren: Mark (Jalise), Krystal, Kinsey, and Katie Kappeler, Betsy (Jeremy) Medaugh, Rachel (Eric) Nietfeld, Melissa (Zach) Niekamp; Kera, Ben, and Jason Micheals, Kiersten and Keenan McCormick; great-grandchildren: Ariana and Liara Kappeler, Hayden, Sophia, and Hudson Medaugh, and Vinny Nietfeld; sister, Helene Thompson, sisters-in-law, Judy Kappeler and Jeanine Lochtefeld, as well as many special cousins, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Friday September 20 at Emmanuel Catholic Church. The family will receive friends, Thursday September 19 from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Middletown, or The Tenth Life (an animal rescue), envelopes available at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers of The Bickford of Middletown, as well as Hospice of Middletown, for their excellent care of both Bob and his cat, Molly. We would like to say thank you to several neighbors who became Bob's good friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019