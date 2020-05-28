Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
KARAMON, Robert "Bob" Age 62, of Englewood, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. Bob was a Michigan fan all the way. He loved card games and sports, especially football. He was a fun-loving, kind-hearted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Everyone loved Bob, he loved to joke and tease and he had a great laugh. Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years; Fran Karamon (Taylor), daughters; Beth (Carlton) McFadgen, Mary (Brett) Pohlman, Colleen (Erik) Plaskon, and Christine Karamon, grandchildren; Makenzie, Taylor, Anthony, Layla, and Owen, siblings; Mary Ann Connor, Pat Maicki, Edwina Minor, Ken Karamon, and Phyllis Mauk, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Edwin and Mary Ann Karamon, his brother-in-law; Chris Mauk, and father and mother-in-law; Harry and Dorothy Taylor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 Wenger Rd., Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. A public walk through visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family request that everyone follow the social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to East End Community Services. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2020
