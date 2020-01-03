|
KATCAVAGE, Robert Edward "Bob" Of Grand Blanc, age 78, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Grand Blanc. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30am Monday, January 6, 2020 in Father Bush Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church, 11804 South Saginaw Street, Grand Blanc, MI 48439, Father Joseph J. Krupp officiating. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation 3-5:30pm Sunday at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint with a Rosary being prayed at 5:30pm Sunday evening at the funeral home. Visitation 9:30 Monday at Fr. Bush Hall until the time of the Mass. Bob was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on March 2, 1941, the fifth son of Michael Joseph and Anna Dorothy (Margalis) Katcavage, and brother to Jack, Mickey, Tommy and Jim, all deceased. Robert was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Roxborough High School. He attended The University of Dayton (Ohio) on a football scholarship earning BS, MS and EdS degrees. Bob lived 50 years in Dayton, Ohio where he was a teacher, coach and administrator for 44 years. 24 years at Chaminade and Chaminade-Julienne Catholic High Schools and 20 years at Mad River Local Public Schools. Teaching and coaching were Bob's calling where he touched many young lives. Retirement included 5 years in Nashville, Tennessee before residing in Grand Blanc, Michigan these past 3+ years. Bob was a devout Catholic who involved himself in each parish community he was a part of. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends who loved him. Surviving are wife of 52+ years, Patricia (Lozan) Katcavage; his only child, daughter Karen Anne Katcavage, sister-in-law Kathie Katcavage, brother-in-law John Lozan and wife Brenda, sister-in-law Susie (Lozan) Kaeding and husband Pete, as well as 3 nieces, and 4 nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chaminade-Julienne Catholic High School, 505 South Ludlow Street, Dayton, Ohio, 45402. Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020