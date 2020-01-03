Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swartz Funeral Home
1225 West Hill Rd
Flint, MI 48507-4735
(810) 694-2345
For more information about
Robert Katcavage
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Swartz Funeral Home
1225 West Hill Rd
Flint, MI 48507-4735
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:30 PM
Swartz Funeral Home
1225 West Hill Rd
Flint, MI 48507-4735
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Father Bush Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church
11804 South Saginaw Street
Grand Blanc, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Father Bush Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church
11804 South Saginaw Street
Grand Blanc, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Katcavage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Katcavage


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Katcavage Obituary
KATCAVAGE, Robert Edward "Bob" Of Grand Blanc, age 78, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Grand Blanc. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30am Monday, January 6, 2020 in Father Bush Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church, 11804 South Saginaw Street, Grand Blanc, MI 48439, Father Joseph J. Krupp officiating. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation 3-5:30pm Sunday at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint with a Rosary being prayed at 5:30pm Sunday evening at the funeral home. Visitation 9:30 Monday at Fr. Bush Hall until the time of the Mass. Bob was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on March 2, 1941, the fifth son of Michael Joseph and Anna Dorothy (Margalis) Katcavage, and brother to Jack, Mickey, Tommy and Jim, all deceased. Robert was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Roxborough High School. He attended The University of Dayton (Ohio) on a football scholarship earning BS, MS and EdS degrees. Bob lived 50 years in Dayton, Ohio where he was a teacher, coach and administrator for 44 years. 24 years at Chaminade and Chaminade-Julienne Catholic High Schools and 20 years at Mad River Local Public Schools. Teaching and coaching were Bob's calling where he touched many young lives. Retirement included 5 years in Nashville, Tennessee before residing in Grand Blanc, Michigan these past 3+ years. Bob was a devout Catholic who involved himself in each parish community he was a part of. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends who loved him. Surviving are wife of 52+ years, Patricia (Lozan) Katcavage; his only child, daughter Karen Anne Katcavage, sister-in-law Kathie Katcavage, brother-in-law John Lozan and wife Brenda, sister-in-law Susie (Lozan) Kaeding and husband Pete, as well as 3 nieces, and 4 nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chaminade-Julienne Catholic High School, 505 South Ludlow Street, Dayton, Ohio, 45402. Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swartz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -