Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT KENNEDY Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT KENNEDY Sr. Obituary
KENNEDY, Sr., Robert J. "Bob" Age 98, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, from 1-3pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St, Centerville 45459. A mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville, 45459, at 10:30 am. Burial in Cavalry Cemetery. Please visit www.Routsong.com for full obituary and to send condolences to the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now