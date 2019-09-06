|
|
KENNEDY, Sr., Robert J. "Bob" Age 98, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, from 1-3pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St, Centerville 45459. A mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville, 45459, at 10:30 am. Burial in Cavalry Cemetery. Please visit www.Routsong.com for full obituary and to send condolences to the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019