KETTERMAN, Sr., Robert L. "Bob" 81, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born on August 27, 1937, in Shinnston, West Virginia, the son of the late Hancel and Pauline (Van Horn) Ketterman. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He married the love of his life, Janet (Rumpke) Ketterman and they had 62 1/2 years together. Bob and Jan were married in high school and remained inseparable. He worked for 34 years at Cooper Energy retiring in 1998. He enjoyed bowling and is a member of the Clark County Bowling Hall of Fame. Bob was a car enthusiast and restored a 1957 Chevy. He earned his Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do and loved supporting the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds. He also was a member of First Christian Church where he helped in the music ministry and military ministry. He is survived by his wife Jan, four sons: Robert L. Jr. "Tyke" (Dianna) Ketterman, Terry Ketterman, Tim Ketterman and Rusty (Michelle) Ketterman; nine grandchildren: Heather (Kyle) Shaffer, Daniel (Tiffany) Ketterman, Robert L. Ketterman III (Brittany Green), Stephanie (Billy) West, Douglas (Rachel) Ketterman, Katie (Shawn) Beavin, Dustin Ketterman, Jordan Combs and Paige Combs; ten great grandchildren: Alyssa, Brennan, Corrie, Jonah, Henry, Lucy, Mason, Avery, Kinsley and Owen; two sisters: Carolyn (Bill) Powell, and Petee Catala; numerous nieces and nephews, and beloved dog, "Nikki." He was also preceded in death by one brother, George Dunbar. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 16th from 4-7:00 p.m. in the First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd. A celebration of his life and military service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial with military honors will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 16, 2019
