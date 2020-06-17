Robert KIDWELL
1939 - 2020
KIDWELL, Robert L. 81, of Butler Township, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born to Dell & Jewel Kidwell on Jan. 23, 1939, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Robert was a member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Kathleen "Kathy" Kidwell, in 2016. Survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Chuck & Cindy Rice; grandchildren, C.D. Rice (Jordynn) & Casey Rice; sister, Joyce Kidwell-Root & her son, Mike Brainerd; brother, Delbert Kidwell; many other relatives & good friends. Funeral service 5:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastors Steve Veg & Del Stephens, officiating. Interment, 11:00 a.m., Friday, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends, 3 p.m., Thursday, prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 6020 Foster Ave., Dayton, OH 45414. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.
June 16, 2020
RIP Bob, I hope you and Kathy are together again.
Your buddy
Love you Bob!

Mike the Nurse
Michael Kennard
Friend
