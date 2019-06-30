|
KILPATRICK, Robert Zain Age 81 of Miamisburg passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019 after a long battle with kidney disease. Bob was born in Lebanon, Ohio January 13, 1938 to Edwin Jay Kilpatrick and Emma Maxine Kilpatrick Hoff. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn Gutheil Kilpatrick; children Jeff (Dawn) Kilpatrick of Miamisburg and Sally (Tracey Stivers) Kilpatrick of Cincinnati; granddaughters Emma, Katie and Angie Kilpatrick all in Miamisburg. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:30 on Monday July 8, 2019 at the St. James United Methodist Church 401 Carlwood Dr., Miamisburg and will be immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 with Pastor Stu Rammes officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in his name to the Miamisburg Rotary Foundation, St. James UMC or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019