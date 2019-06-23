Resources More Obituaries for Robert King Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert King

Obituary Condolences Flowers KING, Robert Sheldon Age 71, died in Scottsdale, Arizona on June 16, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born in Mineola, NY, and grew up near Boston and in upstate New York. He was educated at New Hampton School and received a BA in Economics from Hartwick College before enlisting in the US Air Force. It was during his flight training at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix that he met and married the love of his life, Jamie Nelson King in 1973. His service included Urdon, Thailand, in 1973, where he was awarded the USAF Air Medal for merit in combat flight. In 1974 he was stationed in Bitburg, Germany where his squadron stood alert during the Turkish invasion of Cyprus. Following discharge from the Air Force, he completed a second BA in Accounting and a Master's Degree in Human Resources from the University of Utah. Bob was recruited to work for NCR in Dayton, Ohio in 1977 and later by the Reynolds & Reynolds Company where he was Treasury Director and Corporate Controller. Following his retirement from R&R, he was CFO and Treasurer of Crowe Manufacturing Services. While in Dayton he served as a Deacon for many years at David's Church. Bob loved spending time with his daughters, Nikki and Kirsten at Indian Princess activities and teaching them to golf. His favorite pastimes included golf and traveling with his family to more than 50 countries around the globe. He loved to fly his Grumman Tiger airplane and study military history. He was predeceased by his parents, Sheldon and Eleanor King. He is survived by his beloved wife Jamie, daughters Nikki and Kirsten, and brother David King. Bob generously donated his brain to Lewy Body Dementia research and additional organ donations will occur. Following this process, cremation and services will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery of Arizona. In addition, family services will be held in New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to New Hampton School, 70 Main Street, New Hampton, New Hampshire 03256. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries