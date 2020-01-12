|
KIZER, Robert S. "Bob" 82, of Urbana passed away on January 9, 2020 in his home. He was member of Concord United Methodist Church and Concord Community Center. Bob retired from Navistar. His passion was farming. He is survived by his wife, Connie Sue (Stewart) Kizer; sons, Bryan (Pam) Kizer, Kenneth (Jeanee) Kizer, Joshua (Janelle) Kizer, and Seth (Danielle) Kizer; daughters, Crystal (Mike) Adkins and Vicky (Forrest) Haines; 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Leonard (Bernice) and Richard (Judy) Kizer; sister, Janet Eichelberger as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation 11-2pm, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral service at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 12, 2020