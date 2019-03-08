|
KLINE, Robert Joseph "Bob" 96, of Dayton, OH passed away on Monday, March 4th, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are many friends and family. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at New Antioch Bible Fellowship Church located at 1415 Lancaster Ave., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 from 11 am until Noon. The Life Celebration Services will immediately follow. Interment will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1PM at Union Cemetery, in Steubenville, OH. Services are entrusted to Vinson House of Mortuary, 711 North Fifth Street in Steubenville, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019