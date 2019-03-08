Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert KLINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert KLINE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert KLINE Obituary
KLINE, Robert Joseph "Bob" 96, of Dayton, OH passed away on Monday, March 4th, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are many friends and family. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at New Antioch Bible Fellowship Church located at 1415 Lancaster Ave., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 from 11 am until Noon. The Life Celebration Services will immediately follow. Interment will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1PM at Union Cemetery, in Steubenville, OH. Services are entrusted to Vinson House of Mortuary, 711 North Fifth Street in Steubenville, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.