Robert KLINE
KLINE, Robert James Age 92, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at The Family Tree under Heartland Hospice care. He was born on June 5, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late James A. & Nora (Burns) Kline. Mr. Kline was a retired Senior Production Engineer for General Motors with 30 years of service, and served in the National Guard from 1949 to 1955. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Eleanor A. Kline. He is survived by his 4 loving children, Becky Kline, Cindy Kline and husband, Larry Minton, Debbie Kline and Robert M. Kline and wife Janet; 4 grandchildren, Lauren Kline, Emily Kline, Jack Kline and wife Natasha, and Troy Kline. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Family Tree, 1962 W. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. Private inurnment will take place at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to The Family Tree & Heartland Hospice for care of their father. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice in Mr. Kline's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Robert J. Kline, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

