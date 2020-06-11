Robert KNAPP
KNAPP, Robert F. "Bob" Age 87, of Washington Township, passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy; children, Stephen (Christina) Knapp, Susan (Bradley) Boyd; grandchildren, Gregory, Ronald, and Melissa Knapp, Allison, Amy, and Megan Boyd. Bob was an Aerospace Engineer at WPAFB for 40 years. He received a BS from Purdue University, and master's degrees from the University of Michigan and Indiana University. Bob's passions were his family, his love of fishing and model railroading. Friends may call at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., on Friday, June 12, from 10:00 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life will follow immediately, beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420; Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton, 555 Valley St., Dayton, OH 45404; The USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
