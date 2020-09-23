1/
Robert KORTE
KORTE, Robert Louis "Bob" Robert Louis "Bob" Korte, age 68 of Vandalia, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Lima, Ohio, on October 24, 1951, the son of Urban H. & Genevieve (Schumacher) Korte. He was the head Chef at the Ramada Inn on Miller Lane until his retirement. He was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church, Vandalia. Bob enjoyed going fishing and camping and he especially enjoyed sky diving and was nicknamed "Parachute". He is survived by his mother Genevieve; brother James Korte; sisters Maria Korte, Sister Mary Catherine, Janet Hill, Carol Bowman, Esther (Dave) Judson and Susie Carter; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and brother Edward "Eddie" Korte. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City with Father John Tonkin officiating. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 23, 2020.
