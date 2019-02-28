|
KRAFT, Robert Age 55 of Tipp City, passed away after a brief illness, Monday, February 25, 2019. He is survived by his Parents: Ronald and Eileen Kraft of Union, siblings: Ronald Kraft Jr. Of Union, Vicky Wolf of Columbus, nephew: John Wolf Jr., niece: Olivia Wolf, special friend Angel Storer, sons: Brandon and Ryan Kraft, aunt, uncles, relatives, and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019